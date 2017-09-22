Cardinals rally past Pirates in 9th for 4-3 win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals rally past Pirates in 9th for 4-3 win

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Randal Grichuk scored after an error by Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer, capping a frantic ninth-rally that lifted the surging St. Louis Cardinals over Pittsburgh 4-3 on Friday night.

The playoff-chasing Cardinals won their fifth straight, despite trailing by a run entering the ninth.

Stephen Piscotty led off with a double to right against closer Felipe Rivero (5-3), and Jedd Gyorko followed with a pinch-hit RBI single. After Tommy Pham's single, Grichuk pinch-ran for Gyorko at third. He scored when Mercer misplayed Dexter Fowler's sharp groundball.

Former Pirates reliever Juan Nicasio (4-5) got the win after working the eighth and ninth. Fowler and Piscotty had two hits each.

David Freese had an RBI double for the Pirates, who have dropped eight of nine. Rivero blew a save for only the second time in 20 chances this season.

