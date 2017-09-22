SEMO set to renovate Cottonwood - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO set to renovate Cottonwood

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a budget to renovate the Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center at 1025 N. Sprigg.

They intend to use the redesigned space as a permanent new home for the University's Office of International Education and Services and the Intensive English Program (IEP).

The Board gave its authorization to proceed with design and construction during FY18, the current fiscal year on Friday, Sept. 22.

Vice President of Finance and Administration Kathy Mangels said, "Facilities will be renovated to create a collaborative workspace and living/learning environment that supports the University’s goals of internationalization and globalization."

International Education and Services is currently located in a house at 939 College Hill in need of substantial deferred maintenance. The Intensive English Program has offices throughout Pacific Hall. Both of these operations could co-locate into the current Cottonwood administration building in one space dedicated to serving international students, Mangels said. 

The opportunity to redevelop the space became possible after the Community Caring Council, which started operation of the facility in July 2015, decided to relocate and end its lease.

The University Foundation built Cottonwood in 1987 for lease to the Missouri Department of Mental Health as a youth treatment facility, which operated the facility from its construction until June 2015.

The $2.5 million renovation budget is necessary to repurpose the facilities for the University's international needs.

Renovations are expected to be completed by fall 2018.

