Gov. Greitens orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen soldier

Gov. Greitens orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen soldier

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Governor Eric Greitens ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff on September 25 to honor a fallen soldier.

Staff Sergeant Sean Devoy, 28, of Ballwin, was a member of the United States Army who died on Sept. 12 in the line of duty during a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas.

In addition, Gov. Greitens ordered that the flags at all state buildings in St. Louis County be flown at half-staff from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Staff Sgt. Devoy was a flight medic assigned to the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. His awards and decorations include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Aviation Badge and the Combat Medical Badge.

