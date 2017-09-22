Redhawks football team opens up conference play

The Southeast Missouri State football team will open up Ohio Valley Conference play on the road this weekend.

The Redhawks will travel to Charleston, Illinois to face Eastern Illinois.

Both teams are looking to get the season started with a win.

The start of the season has been a bit of a struggle for Southeast Missouri, the Redhawks are 0-3.

Southeast owns a 2-10 record all time in Charleston.

The game is set for 6 p.m. at O'Brien Field.

The Redhawks will open the home portion of the OVC schedule at home on September 30 against Eastern Kentucky.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.