New Murphysboro H.S. auditorium ground breaking

Murphysboro's High School auditorium's roof collapsed back in August 2016 and the rebuild has begun.

The ground breaking for the new auditorium is set for Friday, September 22 at 4 p.m.

The principal says the repairs will cost around 7 million dollars, but it is covered by insurance and tax dollars.

In 2016, the HVAC unit on the auditorium dropped about three feet, which prompted school leaders to close the auditorium and call in architects.

The unit was removed by architects and they also added a pump to prevent water from puddling on it.

A bad storm not too long after caused the roof to completely collapse.

School registration was rescheduled for a later date to ensure safety for the students.

