Driver escapes serious injuries in crash near Fredericktown

A woman was able to avoid serious injuries late Thursday night, Sept. 21, while swerving to avoid an animal just east of Fredericktown.

According to an online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the woman swerved on County Road 208 just after 11:30 p.m. Her 2015 Dodge Dart then ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

The woman went to the hospital with only minor injuries, but her vehicle was totaled.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time.