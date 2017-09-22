IL gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy, running mate to make s - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy, running mate to make stop in Marion, IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
Chris Kennedy (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Chris Kennedy (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy, along with his running mate Ra Joy, will hold a meet-and-greet in Marion, Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Hosted by the Southern Illinois Democratic Women's organization, Kennedy and his lieutenant governor running mate Joy will be meeting with the public from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Pookie's Grill, located at 109 N. Madison.

Kennedy and Joy will also make stops at Billie's Pastries in East St. Louis from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and a housing unit in Cairo from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Later, the two will then go to a fundraiser at Doc Herrin's in Harrisburg from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The duo is campaigning around the state in advance of the March 20, 2018 Democratic primary.

Last weekend, the Kennedy-Joy team campaigned at the Morton Pumpkin Festival in Tazewell County.

