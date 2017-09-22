Farm and Stream Landowner Tour will provide valuable lessons in Fremont, MO

A Farm and Stream Landowner Tour will be held on Friday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Fremont, Missouri.

The purpose of this event is to showcase how a local landowner made improvements to his farm, and how cost-share opportunities helped him achieve his goals.

The tour is free and open to the public.

Make plans to attend if you are interested in learning how to improve the health of your pasture, looking for alternatives to provide cleaner water for cattle, needing technical assistance or advice, or if you’re interested in learning about cost-share opportunities that can help offset the cost of farm improvements.

Landowners with streambank erosion issues will learn how to prevent further problems.

The day will begin with coffee, refreshments and presentations at First Baptist Church in Fremont, Mo.

Lunch will also be provided.

Please help us plan enough food by calling 573-323-8790 to sign up.

Support and funding for this event is provided by the Carter County Soil and Water Conservation District, Missouri Department of Conservation, University of Missouri Extension, The Nature Conservancy, and the US Forest Service.

