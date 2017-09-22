At least 1 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau, MO

At least one person was taken away by ambulance from a crash scene in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22. A car crashed and flipped onto its side on Huntington Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The road is currently blocked and police, fire and ambulance crews are all on the scene.

At least one person had to be taken from the scene by ambulance for treatment of injuries.

