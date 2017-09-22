1 dead after crash motorcycle crash in Jackson Co., IL

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle crash in Jackson County, Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Deputies with the Jackson County Police Department responded to a report of a crash in the area of US Hwy 51 North and Trauer Traer Road in Jackson County around 3:36 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies determined a white 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on US Hwy 51 and slowed down to turn into a private driveway. At the same time, a silver 2001 Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound on US Hwy 51 and failed to yield to the Ford Ranger. The motorcycle then crashed into the back of the Ford Ranger.

The driver of the Ford Ranger appeared to be uninjured and declined medical treatment,

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by members of the Dowell Police Department, De Soto Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service and Elkville Fire Department.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

