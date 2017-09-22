FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall is here!

Today may be the first day of fall, but it will feel more like summer.

This evening it looks to be party cloudy, hot and humid. Temperatures should fall from the 80s before sun to the upper 70s after sunset with light winds.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather.

Your Heartland Football Friday game time forecast is looking hot and muggy..

Overnight will be mostly clear and muggy with a little fog possible.

Saturday is looking to be mostly sunny, hot and fairly humid with highs about 88 to 93.

Sunday there will be a few clouds and otherwise it should mainly sunny and warm with highs about 87 to 91.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.