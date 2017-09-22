Four things you need to know on 9/22

It's Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Today is the first day of fall, but it will feel more like summer. It will be hot and sunny with temps in the lower 90s. Feels-like temps will top out in the upper 90s. There will be isolated, patchy fog early on in the morning. Tonight will be clear and cool with temps back down into the 60s. A LOOK AHEAD: The weekend will be sunny and warm!

Paducah police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's: The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. James Goodman, 86, of Paducah, was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 21 around 1:30 p.m. He was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday at his home on Barnett Street. Goodman has Alzheimer's. Goodman is a white male, approximately six feet tall, 170 pounds with gray hair cut above the ear. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue button down cotton shirt with a pocket, gray slacks, glasses and dress shoes.

Search for Mexico quake survivors enters day 4, some success: Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day Friday, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake. Mexico's federal police said several people were lifted out of the debris of two buildings Thursday. The city government said 60 people in all had been rescued since the quake hit at midday Tuesday.

Poplar Bluff, MO man takes sanctuary to stop his deportation to Honduras: A man from Honduras but living in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is fighting to stay in the Heartland. A petition is circulating to support a stay of deportation for Alex Garcia. He was supposed to be deported on Thursday, September 21, but that didn't happen. The St. Louis Sanctuary Coalition, area organizations, along with faith leaders and advocates, gathered with Alex Garcia as he entered sanctuary in an attempt to stay with his family in the U.S.

US beefs up NKorea sanctions, Kim Jong Un insults Trump: President Donald Trump added economic action to his fiery military threats against North Korea on Thursday, authorizing stiffer new sanctions in response to the Koreans' nuclear weapons advances. Its leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare statement, branding Trump as "deranged" and warning he will "pay dearly" for his threat to "totally destroy" the North if it attacks.

