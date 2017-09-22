Missing Paducah man with Alzheimer's found safe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing Paducah man with Alzheimer's found safe

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Paducah Police Department) (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

James Goodman, 86, of Paducah, has been found and is safe.

Goodman was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

He was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 21 around 1:30 p.m. He had last been seen around 7 a.m. Thursday at his home on Barnett Street.

Goodman has Alzheimer's.

