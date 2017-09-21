Graves Co., KY stolen car leads to foot race

Graves County, KY deputies responded to a car that ran off the road on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and the driver fled on foot.

Witnesses say the man ran up an embankment towards the Panther Creek Road bridge overpass.

Not too long before, the car was reported stolen by the owner, Miranda Murphy.

Murphy said she ran out of gas at a stop sign after taking her mother to a doctor's appointment.

She called her boyfriend, Tom Roper, and David Riley to come assist her.

Roper stayed with her vehicle while Murphy and Riley went to go get gas.

After they put gas in the car, Riley said he would move the vehicle out of the intersection and into a parking space.

Riley started the car and then fled.

He didn't get far down the road when several people started calling in about the black Dodge Challenger for reckless driving.

Riley made it 7 miles down the road before running out of gas and ditching the car.

He ran to a residence on Panther Creek Road and tried to get a ride.

Officers picked up Riley and arrested him.

Riley admitted to ingesting methamphetamine not too long before he drove the car.

Riley's operator's license was already suspended for 2 prior DUI convictions.

He was charged for theft by unlawful taking-auto over $10,000, DUI and driving on a DUI suspended license.

He was lodged at the Graves County Jail.

