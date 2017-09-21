Students react to SIU library reduced hours - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Students react to SIU library reduced hours

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University saw budget cuts of $400,000 after the state passed its budget. As a result, Morris library is now closed on Saturdays aside from computer labs and some areas on the first floor. 

Dean of Library Affairs, John Pollitz, said these new library hours come after several other cuts to other resources and personnel. He said the school tried to find ways to reduce costs in a way that would impact students the least. 

"We looked at our hours and we have the least number of students in the library on Saturdays."

Students seem to not like the change. 

"There's so much going on during the week and Saturday was prime time to get away from everything, go to the library where it's quiet, and study. And it's not there anymore," said student Corrie Fruits.

"It just sucks that I'm a part of this university and I am unable to use facilities when I really need it on Saturday maybe for a test on Monday," said student Tony Lyeria.

Pollitz said the school is trying to accommodate as many needs as they can without using too many resources. So he said the computer labs on the first floor and some study areas on the first floor are available with limited times on Saturdays.  

