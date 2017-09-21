Four Southeast MO State fraternities suspended, facing suspensio - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four Southeast MO State fraternities suspended, facing suspension

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

 A Southeast Missouri State University fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon was placed on interim suspension on September 13 for hazing-related concerns. 

The Theta Xi fraternity that was also placed on interim suspension on August 29 for alcohol-related concerns. 

The organizations have not been charged with any specific code of conduct violations at this time.

If the organizations are found to be in violation of the code, the results will be made available on Southeast's five-year history of Code of Student Conduct violations and will join two other fraternities with suspended status. 

Currently, there are two fraternities that are suspended from the university.

Delta Chi is suspended through May 2018 for alcohol-related violations. 

Phi Beta Sigma's charter was revoked in 2015 through August 2019 for hazing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

  • Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:40:48 GMT
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly