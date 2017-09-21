Four Southeast MO State fraternities suspended, facing suspension

A Southeast Missouri State University fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon was placed on interim suspension on September 13 for hazing-related concerns.

The Theta Xi fraternity that was also placed on interim suspension on August 29 for alcohol-related concerns.

The organizations have not been charged with any specific code of conduct violations at this time.

If the organizations are found to be in violation of the code, the results will be made available on Southeast's five-year history of Code of Student Conduct violations and will join two other fraternities with suspended status.

Currently, there are two fraternities that are suspended from the university.

Delta Chi is suspended through May 2018 for alcohol-related violations.

Phi Beta Sigma's charter was revoked in 2015 through August 2019 for hazing.

