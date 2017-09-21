Caruthersville, MO barge manufacturing facility announces 85 lay - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Caruthersville, MO barge manufacturing facility announces 85 layoffs

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A manufacturing facility in Caruthersville, Missouri announced 85 layoffs.

According to a statement from Jack Todd, the vice president of public affairs for Trinity Marine Products, Inc., the barge manufacturer notified its employees of the reduction starting on Thursday, September 21.

His full statement said:

"On September 21, 2017, the Trinity Marine Products, Inc., barge manufacturing facility located in Caruthersville, Missouri notified its employees of a reduction in workforce beginning today.  The facility layoffs will affect approximately 85 members of the workforce.  This reduction in force is primarily driven by the balancing of production among Trinity Marine's facilities across the country to better serve our customers and the market.  Through our internal recruiters and local job fairs, Trinity Marine Products, Inc. will work with those impacted by these changes to identify other employment opportunities." 

Todd said he could not comment on future operations and did not have knowledge of the facility closing.

He said the facility has more than 230 employees after the reduction.

