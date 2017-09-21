1 person shot in Saline Co., IL; investigating ongoing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 person shot in Saline Co., IL; investigating ongoing

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The sheriff's office is investigating after a man was shot in the neck just outside Eldorado, Illinois on Wednesday night, September 20.

According to Saline County Sheriff Keith Brown in a press release, 33-year-old Adam Smith, of Broughton, was found shot in the neck by deputies who were dispatched to a home on Dewey Road around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Smith was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to an Evansville, Ind. hospital.

According to Sheriff Brown, Smith remains in serious condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.

Illinois State Police and the Eldorado Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

  • Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:40:48 GMT
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly