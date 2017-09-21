1 person shot in Saline Co., IL; investigating ongoing

The sheriff's office is investigating after a man was shot in the neck just outside Eldorado, Illinois on Wednesday night, September 20.

According to Saline County Sheriff Keith Brown in a press release, 33-year-old Adam Smith, of Broughton, was found shot in the neck by deputies who were dispatched to a home on Dewey Road around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Smith was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to an Evansville, Ind. hospital.

According to Sheriff Brown, Smith remains in serious condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.

Illinois State Police and the Eldorado Police Department assisted with the investigation.

