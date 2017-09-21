Take a shelter dog on a hike at Giant City State Park

Celebrate fall by taking a homeless dog on a hike at Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois on Saturday, October 14.

Giant City State Park is teaming up with Wright-Way Animal Rescue to try to get our four-legged and two-legged friends out for a hike together.

Hikers will have the chance to walk either the moderate one mile Giant City Natural Trail or the easier 1/3 mile Devil’s Standtable Trail.

The first hike will start at 11 a.m. and take an hour and the second hike will go from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

What a wonderful way to give our canine friends some exercise and just maybe find them a fur-ever home.

Registration is required but the event is free of charge and open to the public.

For further information or to register please call 618-457-4836.

Wright-Way Rescue is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization and located in Morton Grove, Ill.

Its mission is to lower the number of homeless pets euthanized in the Midwest every year through community education, promotion of spaying and neutering, an adoption program, and a veterinary medicine program.

They continue to save pets from euthanasia at rural animal control facilities and help them get a second chance at a loving home.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources administers the Giant City State Park.

The department’s mission is to conserve, manage and protect Illinois’ natural, recreational and cultural resources, science and public safety of Illinois’ natural resources for present and future generations.

