Illinois high school student film featured at Prairie Rivers Network Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Prairie Rivers Network will feature a film produced by University Laboratory High School students titled The Pollution of Our Waterways at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival on September 22.

The event will be held at the Morris Library, Guyon Auditorium in Carbondale from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival highlights the many ways people around the world have rallied on environmental issues to make a difference in their communities and to protect the natural world.

“Films like The Pollution of Our Waterways highlight the importance of young people taking part in shining a light on the dangers to local water sources and wildlife,” said Carol Hays, Executive Director at PRN.

In its fifteenth year, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival was started by the South Yuba River Citizens League, a nonprofit river conservation organization located in Nevada City, California.

The films illustrate not only the challenges facing our planet but the work communities do to protect the environment.

Prairie Rivers Network is a member-supported, nonprofit organization that champions clean, healthy rivers and lakes and safe drinking water to benefit the people and wildlife of Illinois.

