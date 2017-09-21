WANTED: Poplar Bluff police searching for 2 non-compliant sex offenders

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two non-compliant sex offenders.

Rodney Eugene Whitworth, 52, of Poplar Bluff, moved from his home on Sept. 8 and did not report his new address within the required three days.

John Edward Bryeans, 48, of Poplar Bluff, moved from his home on Sept. 2 and also did not report his new address within the required three days.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either men is asked to contact Captain David Sutton at (573)-686-8649 or by email at dsutton@pbpolice.org.

