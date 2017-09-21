WANTED: Poplar Bluff police searching for 2 non-compliant sex of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED: Poplar Bluff police searching for 2 non-compliant sex offenders

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
Rodney Eugene Whitworth (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook) Rodney Eugene Whitworth (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
John Edward Bryeans (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook) John Edward Bryeans (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two non-compliant sex offenders.

Rodney Eugene Whitworth, 52, of Poplar Bluff, moved from his home on Sept. 8 and did not report his new address within the required three days.

John Edward Bryeans, 48, of Poplar Bluff, moved from his home on Sept. 2 and also did not report his new address within the required three days.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either men is asked to contact Captain David Sutton at (573)-686-8649 or by email at dsutton@pbpolice.org.

