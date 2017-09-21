9/20/17 - Disaster Unity

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Why does it take a disaster to remind us of what’s important? When we see the devastation of the recent hurricanes, and imagine the pain and suffering involved, it puts what really matters into perspective.

Steve Hartman, on CBS Sunday Morning put it well, “When Mother Nature is at her worst, human nature is at its best.”

Time and again, during disasters, whether on the gulf coast or here in the Heartland, news stories of statues and protests are nearly forgotten and we become who we are supposed to be, human “kind,” kindly and gracefully working together. And for those moments during the disaster, race, religion, and politics take a back seat to our instinctive feelings to want to help and offer support to our fellow neighbor.

But that moment is all too brief. Less than one week after Hurricane Irma slammed into Florida, we’re back at it again, looting innocent businesses, breaking windows, hurling rocks at police officers just up the road in St. Louis. How quickly those feeling of unity and kindness fade. What’s it going to take for us to put down our agendas and kindly work together to solve our community’s challenges? Somehow, someway, we must find a way to grab those feelings we feel for each other during disasters and use that same passion to help each other to help our communities come together. Because if we don’t, the disaster that strikes our country, just might be man-made.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint

