WANTED: Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Scott City, MO

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Scott City police are looking for a man who fled the scene of a crash after a police chase early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, a Scott City police officer tried to stop a vehicle on East Olive Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

The suspect continued to drive away and hit a home about two blocks down the road. The suspect ran away from the crash and police found narcotics in the vehicle.

The suspect is still at large.

Police believe they know the suspect’s identity and are actively searching for him.

