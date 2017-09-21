This week in country music: 1995 Tim McGraw

How about a little country music this morning.

Let's travel back 22 years ago and see who was hot this week in 1995.

Billboard's Hot County Singles chart had Rhett Akins at number five with That Ain't My Truck. The song is about a guy who knows he's lost his girlfriend when he drives by her house and sees another man's truck in the driveway.

Tracy Lawrence was in the number four spot with If the World Had a Front Porch. The song is about traditional family values and the old-fashioned days of families and neighbors spending summer nights talking on the front porch. It was the 13th of 19 straight top ten hits for Lawrence which stretched from 1991 to 1997.

Ty England was peaking at number three with Should've Asked Her Faster. It was England's debut single and his only top ten hit.

Collin Raye was holding down the number two spot with One Boy, One Girl. You may remember the video to this one. It featured Raye singing the song to a group of children gathered around campfire.

And in the top spot for this week in '95 was Time McGraw with I Like It, I Love It. It was McGraw's third number one single. By the way when he performs I Like It, I Love It in concert, he substitutes Braves in the first verse with the sports team who plays in the city where the concert is taking place.

