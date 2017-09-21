FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heatwave continues

It may be September, but it sure doesn't feel like it!

We are seeing hot and humid conditions again this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values approaching 100.

There is a very slim chance of seeing a pop up storm this afternoon however, most areas will remain dry.

This evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling into the 70s.

Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.

Friday looks very warm again with highs reaching the lower 90s.

There will once again be about a ten percent chance of a pop up storm so bet on staying dry.

