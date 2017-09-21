SEMO fraternity helps stock food bank shelves

The Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at Southeast Missouri State University is having their philanthropy week this week.

It runs through Saturday,. Sept. 23.

Their charity is called Feeding America.

The goal is to raise $2,000 for Feeding America. They are at $2,300, surpassing their goal.

1000 pounds of food is the fraternity's goal and they are about half way there as of Thursday morning, Sept. 21.

This is just one of many other charities the fraternity helps.

Others include special Olympics and the SEMO food banks.

To donate, you can send a message to Lambda Chi on Facebook or contact the SEMO Food Bank on Facebook.

