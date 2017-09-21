Four things you need to know on 9/21

It's Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Thursday will kick off with a foggy start, which could impact your morning commute. It will be sunny and hot again, with temps reaching the upper 90s. Feels-like temps could once again top out at 100 degrees. Thursday night will be clear and cooler, with temps back into the 60s. A LOOK AHEAD: The heat and humidity will linger into the weekend. However, there is a slight chance of isolated rain showers on Sunday.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather.

Making headlines:

A stunned Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria: Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans stunned by a hurricane that crushed concrete balconies, twisted metal gates and paralyzed the island with landslides, flooding and downed trees vowed to slowly rebuild amid an economic crisis as rescue crews fanned out across the U.S. territory Thursday.

Man accused of stabbing, cutting woman's throat in Perry Co., MO: A male suspect is behind bars after allegedly stabbing and slashing a woman's throat on Wednesday, Sept. 20. An investigation into the incident led to charges of first-degree assault with serious injury and armed criminal action against 27-year-old Jesse R. Deere, of Perryville.

Carbondale and Herrin police partner to investigate 7 related robberies: Two police departments are teaming up after several armed robberies in the Carbondale and Herrin, Illinois areas. The City of Carbondale Police Department and the City of Herrin Police Department have partnered in the joint investigation. In each incident, the suspects have been described as two black males wearing masks. They have reportedly been armed with handguns.

Trump to look at even stricter cap on refugees: President Donald Trump is considering a further reduction in the number of refugees allowed into the United States as the administration works to re-shape American immigration policy, officials say. Trump has already slashed refugee admissions once since taking office. Now he faces a decision on how many to admit in the next budget year.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.