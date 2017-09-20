SIU celebrates Constitution Day with a debate - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU celebrates Constitution Day with a debate

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

SIU Carbondale celebrated Constitution Day with a good old fashioned debate on Wednesday night, September 20.

In the Guyon Auditorium the SIU national championship debate team debated about "What price a good defence? Resolved: The current practice of underfunding public defenders violates the 6th Amendment of the Constitution!" 

Those in attendance had the opportunity to join the debate and challenge the team as an audience.

