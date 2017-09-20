New bike paths installed in Carbondale, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New bike paths installed in Carbondale, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale is installing new bike paths to help it easier for riders to get around. 

One of the bike paths is already complete, stretching from Main street South across to Park Street and ending at the bridge connecting to SIU over the overpass at US-51

The city is seeking additional funding through I-DOT grants for a path that will be put at Oakland avenue and stretch to New Era Rd.

The additional funding will make the path reach Rt 13. 

