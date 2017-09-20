City of Cape Girardeau taking action after increased rat sightings in alley

Water, and a lack of it, may have brought some unwanted visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

A few rat sightings have the city working to get rid of them as quickly as possible.

The main problem alley that is being treated is the dead-end alley between Main and Spanish Street off of Themis Street. Owners of businesses downtown, like Jim Maevers, owner of Pastime Antiques, say the entire time they've been downtown they've never seen a rat.

"No never seen a rat," said Maevers. "Seen a lot of, no, no, rats."

"If they're not seeing them then we're probably doing a pretty decent job of controlling the population," said Stan Polivick, he works at Public works. "We're trying to keep them under control once they get here."

Polivick said one of the reasons there's a problem is the city is located right near the river. that's where rats like to live. But with the flooding from this last spring more have moved up to alleys causing the city to place double the bait stations.

"This year it seemed to be necessary so we stepped in and did this ahead of the curve," Polivick said. "Instead of waiting on problems to present themselves."

The fact the city is being proactive and started baiting early put Maevers at ease.

"Well, I'm glad they're addressing it before it becomes a more prevalent problem," Maevers said. "Because I've not experienced it at all."

