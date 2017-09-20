Cape Girardeau police remind residents to lock up their vehicles

"HIDE IT, LOCK IT, OR LOSE IT!" The Cape Girardeau Police Deparment is reminding the public to keep their items safe after a string of break-ins.

Several vehicles were entered during the night in the area of the 1400-block and 1500-block of Luce, Themis, and Whitener Streets.

Police said they believe all of these vehicles were unlocked.

Items like a laptop, books and cash were taken from one vehicle. The books were later found a short distance down the street.

There were two vehicles stolen on Tuesday, Sept. 19 in the area of Henderson and Themis. Both were recovered the next day a block away from where they were stolen.

