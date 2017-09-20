Bloomfield, MO farm family awarded

The Brown Family of Bloomfield, Missouri has owned a Missouri farm for 100 years.

The University of Missouri, Stoddard County Extension Council awarded the family the Missouri Century Farm designation.

The Missouri Century Farm awards families who have continuously owned a Missouri farm for a century.

This aware is in cooperation with University of Missouri and Missouri Farm Bureau.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.