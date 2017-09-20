New cubicles to provide increased security for City Hall Customer Service

Security measures are being taken in city hall that require remodeling and construction work.

The Customer Service staff are getting new, taller cubicles to replace the current counters.

The office will be operating out of the Council Chambers/Court Room on Friday, Sept. 22 due to this work.

Everything is expected to be up and running in their remodeled space beginning Monday, Sept. 25.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.