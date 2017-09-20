New cubicles to provide increased security for City Hall Custome - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New cubicles to provide increased security for City Hall Customer Service

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Security measures are being taken in city hall that require remodeling and construction work.

The Customer Service staff are getting new, taller cubicles to replace the current counters. 

The office will be operating out of the Council Chambers/Court Room on Friday, Sept. 22 due to this work.

Everything is expected to be up and running in their remodeled space beginning Monday, Sept. 25. 

