SEMO Food Bank awarded energy star rating

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has earned the Energy Star rating by the Environmental Protection Agency.

A wind-vented roof system at its warehouse and office center helped to earn this certification for super energy performance.

SEMO Food Bank is the only Food Bank to have earned the Energy Star rating.

Southface Energy Institute's Jean Pullen was instrumental in getting the Energy Star application submitted and the Institute awarded $75,000 for ongoing energy improvements.

“Southeast Missouri Food Bank continues to demonstrate true environmental leadership,” stated Jean Lupinacci, Energy Star Director for Commercial & Industrial Buildings. “Today, 45 percent of U.S. emissions are attributable to commercial and industrial buildings. This is why improving energy efficiency is so critical.”

Energy star is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

These certified buildings have lower operating costs and increased asset value.

The buildings and plants certified use 35 percent less energy and are less expensive to operate.

“We’re honored to earn the Energy Star designation,” said Tom Ward, SEMO Food Bank Facilities Director. “Saving energy is just one of the ways we show our community we care and that we’re committed to conserving the resources entrusted to us.” Ward continued, “Air-sealed roofs like ours have 35% greater energy efficiency, provide 85% solar reflectivity, and suffer less tornado damage.

The Missouri Department of Conversation and Target Store buildings in Cape Girardeau are the other two buildings with this rating in Southeast Missouri.

The SEMO Food Bank serves families and individuals thru 180 member agencies in 16 counties in Southeast Missouri, working throughout the year to fight hunger.

