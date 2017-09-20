Community Caring Council in Cape giving out unique items to needy

The Southeast Missouri Community Caring Council is getting some special items ready to give to women and children in need.

Several organizations are receiving special embroidered items like baby onesies, hats, and stuffed animals from the Golden Needle. These items are going to be distributed to Heartland women and children by the different organizations.

If you would like to donate to this cause you can reach out to the Community Caring Council, or one of the member organizations below.

Cross Trails Medical Center

Missouri Children's Division

Missouri Mentoring Partnership

Thrive

Lutheran Family and Children's Services

Birthright

Building Blocks

