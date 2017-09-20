Community Caring Council in Cape giving out unique items to need - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Community Caring Council in Cape giving out unique items to needy

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri Community Caring Council is getting some special items ready to give to women and children in need. 

Several organizations are receiving special embroidered items like baby onesies, hats, and stuffed animals from the Golden Needle. These items are going to be distributed to Heartland women and children by the different organizations. 

If you would like to donate to this cause you can reach out to the Community Caring Council, or one of the member organizations below. 

  • Cross Trails Medical Center
  • Missouri Children's Division
  • Missouri Mentoring Partnership 
  • Thrive
  • Lutheran Family and Children's Services
  • Birthright
  • Building Blocks

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

