Teacher takes action in Mattoon, IL school shooting

Officials say at least one person is in custody and one person after a shooting at Mattoon High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter":

Responders were called to Mattoon High School at 11:32 a.m. for shoots fired in the cafeteria.

According to police, they believe a student is responsible for the shooting.

Officials say a teacher disarmed the student and stopped the shooting.

The lockdown was lifted at 1 p.m.

Over 200 police officers responded to the scene, including Charleston Police Department, Mattoon Police Department, Eastern Illinois University Police and Illinois State Police.

