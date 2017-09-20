Teacher takes action in Mattoon, IL school shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teacher takes action in Mattoon, IL school shooting

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
MATTOON, IL (KFVS) -

Officials say at least one person is in custody and one person after a shooting at Mattoon High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter":

Responders were called to Mattoon High School at 11:32 a.m. for shoots fired in the cafeteria.

According to police, they believe a student is responsible for the shooting.

Officials say a teacher disarmed the student and stopped the shooting.

The lockdown was lifted at 1 p.m.

Over 200 police officers responded to the scene, including Charleston Police Department, Mattoon Police Department, Eastern Illinois University Police and Illinois State Police.

