IL man to serve 3 years in prison on drug charge

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
PULASKI COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Jackson County, Illinois man will spend the next three years behind bars stemming from a drug conviction on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Pulaski County State's Attorney Jim Flummer said Derek Goolsby, 34, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

As a first offender, Goolsby was originally sentenced to probation on January 25, 2016. That probation was revoked, however, after Goolsby failed to report to his probation officer, did not complete his court ordered public service work and failed to obtain required alcohol and substance abuse treatment.

