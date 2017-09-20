Introducing new President and CEO of Saint Francis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Introducing new President and CEO of Saint Francis

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer

Maryann Reese (Source: KFVS) Maryann Reese (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

An installation mass to introduce Saint Francis healthcare system's new President and CEO Maryann Reese was held on Wednesday, September 20.

Bishop Edward M. Rice of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau will be the celebrant of this Holy Mass of Installation, with Father Patrick Nwokoye and other priests participating.

The celebration was held in the Saint Francis Conference Center at 11 a.m.

