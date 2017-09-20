SIU Carbondale classes 'adopt' Texas classroom in Harvey relief effort

Southern Illinois University Carbondale students, faculty and staff continue to reach out to help those who suffered as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Two classes taught by Louise Stearns, senior lecturer in the College of Education and Human Services, are collecting items to send to hurricane victims.

Students in Stearns’ “Teaching Elementary School Social Sciences (Grades 4-8)” class have “adopted” a classroom in Texas and collected items for children in that class on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The collected items will be sent to Texas later in the week.

In addition, Stearns’ “Teaching School Social Sciences (Pre-K to 4th Grade)” class will collect items for hurricane victims at a date to be determined.

For more information about the relief efforts Stearns and her students are doing, contact her at booklady@siu.edu.

