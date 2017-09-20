Fire crews battle apartment complex fire in Benton, KY

Multiple crews responded to a fire that consumed an apartment complex in Benton, Kentucky on Wednesday, September 20.

According to Benton Fire Chief Harry Green, the Allendale Apartments on Golf Course Road caught fire. Dispatch got the call around 6:48 a.m.

By noon, the fire was contained and crews were just putting out hot spots.

Green said the fire started in a lower apartment. They don't have a lot of details on what might have happened.

According to Green, a lot of elderly people live in the apartments. He said everyone made it out safe.

"Everyone was out safe and that's a miracle in itself because there's a lot of elderly people that live here and one lady went door-to-door, knocking on doors, waking people up, and they were all out by the time we arrived," he said.

Despite the heat, Green said fire crews were doing okay. They took shifts to make sure no one got overheated.

Twenty-three people who live in the 24-apartment complex were moved to the senior citizens building.

The building is a total loss after the blaze.

All tenants are accounted for and no one was injured.

Two other fire departments responded to the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.