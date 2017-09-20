Man accused of stabbing, cutting woman's throat in Perry Co., MO

A male suspect is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman early Wednesday morning, Sept. 20.

According to authorities, the suspect was found walking along a road in Perry County, Missouri. Someone called the sheriff's department reporting the man as suspicious. When authorities arrived at the man's location, they gave him a ride into town.

Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, calls began coming into authorities reporting a possible assault involving the same man. The call was in reference to a female who had been stabbed and had her throat cut.

The Perry County Sheriff's Department then called Perryville police who picked up the suspect earlier.

Deputies and EMS responded to 4266 PCR 806 and found a 52-year-old white female from Perryville had been injured.

Upon arrival, Perry County Deputy Amber Crites was directed by Dylan Paul, Brittany Donaby, Curtis Donaby and Derrick Garver to a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro which was located in the driveway near Paul's camper. A MULES computer check revealed that the vehicle belonged to the victim, who is not being identified at this time.

Dylan told Crites the woman who had been stabbed was inside the vehicle. Deputy Crites said the victim was wrapped inside of a large comforter in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Her feet were positioned on top of the center console facing the driver's seat and her head was positioned down against the passenger side door.

The victim appeared to have major blood loss and a large amount of blood pooling on her chest. Deputy Crites was able to position the victim in an upright position to apply pressure to the victim's neck.

When Deputy Crites asked the victim if she knew who did this to her she shook her head no and said she had to pass out. As she tried to keep speaking, Deputy Crites said she could hear the victim gurgling in between words and gasping for air.

She was flown out by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation it was determined that the victim knew the suspect, identified as Jesse R. Deere, 27, of Perryville, and had been with him that night. Paul told the deputy that Deere was not in the home but attempted to contact him through his brother's Facebook page. Paul said he contacted Deere earlier in the night but was told he would not be home. He said Deere stayed at a friend's home and returned to Paul's home with another friend around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Paul said when he noticed the Camaro outside he assumed that Deere and the victim were sleeping inside the vehicle.

Paul said about 30 minutes later he and Garver went outside to check the vehicle again and saw the victim inside covered in blood. Paul ran to a trailer on the property to get Brittany and Curtis for help.

Brittany Donaby told deputies that she woke up to Paul asking for her help. Brittany then said her mother, Patsy Paul, had installed a surveillance system and one of the four cameras were positioned on Paul's camper. Upon reviewing the footage, a male suspect matching the description of Deere was observed driving to Paul's residence on three separate occasions. On the third occasion, the male subject could be seen standing next to the passenger's side of the vehicle with the door open. The subject was seen making a jabbing motion on the passenger's side of the vehicle, consistent with stabbing. The man then forcefully removed the victim from the vehicle and threw her onto the comforter on the ground. The man can then be seen wrapping up the body in the comforter and shoving the wrapped body back into the vehicle.

This occurred about 4:13 a.m. The male subject was then observed getting back in the vehicle with the body and leaving the residence. According to surveillance, the man returned to the residence around 4:54 a.m. and left the vehicle parked facing the camper. The man is then seen leaving the scene on foot.

Deere was apprehended by Perryville police around 6:43 a.m. Wednesday. Further investigation led to charges of first degree assault with serious injury and armed criminal action against Deere.

"We had received a call earlier concerning a suspicious person walking in the area" said Perry County Sheriff Gary J. Schaaf, "and when a Deputy responded he located Deere on PCR 806 a couple of miles from the residence headed toward Perryville. Deere told the Deputy some friends had abandoned him along the road and he was just walking back to town. The Deputy, having no reason at that time to doubt his story, gave Deere a ride to town. Shortly after dropping his off the Sheriff's Office we received the 911 call. The Deputy later asked Perryville Police Department to locate and apprehend Deere as a person of interest for questioning, which they did."

Deere is currently being held at the Perry County Jail on $75,000 cash only bond.

"I don't know who called Deere in as a suspicious person walking down the road" said Sheriff Schaaf, "but we are glad they did it. Putting him in the area at the beginning of the investigation really helped."

Authorities said there is no known motive for the assault and that the assault was not domestic, but the suspect and the victim knew each other.

