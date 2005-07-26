Go back to school in style with school uniforms from Kidstop!
Kidstop has school uniforms in all styles and colors and we feature French Toast official school wear.
We have your school colors in stock. Best quality - best prices!
Kidstop also offers the largest selection of flower girl and minature bride dresses in the area as well as first communion, baptism and christening outfits.
Location:
Town Plaza Shopping Center
Suite 145
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
573-334-6621
Store Hours:
Monday - Friday, 10 AM - 6 PM
Saturday, 10 AM - 4 PM
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.