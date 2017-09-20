FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heatwave hits the Heartland

It may be September, but you wouldn't know it by today's weather!

Wednesday kicked off with patchy fog across the Heartland, which will dissipate as the morning goes on.

Temperatures under a partly sunny sky are warming to near 90 degrees in most areas with the heat index between 95 and 100 degrees.

This evening, temperatures will remain very warm for this time of the year. By morning lows will only drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday looks to be at or slightly warmer than we are seeing today.

With the heat and humidity, the heat index will be closer to 100 degrees in most areas.

There is a very slim chance of a pop-up afternoon shower, about ten percent, so bet on staying dry.

Don't expect relief anytime soon, though! The sunshine and heat will stick around for most of the week.

