Weakley West Relay for Life coming to UTM

The Relay for Life Weakley West Event will be held on the UTM Campus on Friday, Oct. 137 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Football Stadium Parking Lot as in years past, and the theme this year is the Monster Mash.

There will be food, entertainment, fun, games and activities and hay rides for the kids.

It is going to be a family event following the idea that it is Friday, the 13 and close to Halloween.

The Survivor Reception begins at 5 p.m., followed by the opening ceremonies, and the survivor and caretaker walk.

