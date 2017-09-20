Four things you need to know on 9/20

It's Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Today could start out with patchy fog in some areas of the Heartland, which will dissipate as the morning goes on. Today will be sunny and hot, with highs in the 90s. Heat indexes could top out at more than 100 degrees. Tonight will be cooler, with temps dropping back down into the 60s. A LOOK AHEAD: The sunshine and the heat stick around for most of the week.

Making headlines:

Hurricane Maria aims at Puerto Rico after slamming Dominica: Hurricane Maria barreled toward Puerto Rico on Tuesday night after wreaking widespread devastation on Dominica and leaving the small Caribbean island virtually incommunicado.

Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 248: Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings early Wednesday, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbed to 248.

Puxico teachers spend night on the roof after hurricane fundraiser: While many people all across the Heartland donated supplies and money to victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Puxico Jr. High schoolers had a little more motivation to donate to the victims. Their Principal, Mr. Hill, said if they raised $500 he would sleep on the roof for the night.After they reached that other teachers added in goals. 800, 1,000, 1,200, the student hit all of them so four teachers spent the night on the roof.

In stark UN speech, Trump threatens to 'destroy' North Korea: President Donald Trump has vowed to "totally destroy North Korea" if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies against the renegade nation's nuclear weapons program, making his case in a combative debut speech to the U.N. that laid out a stark, good-vs-evil view of a globe riven by chaos and turmoil.

