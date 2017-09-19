Puxico teachers spend night on the roof after hurricane fundraiser

While many people all across the Heartland donated supplies and money to victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Puxico Jr. High schoolers had a little more motivation to donate to the victims.

Their Principal, Mr. Hill, said if they raised $500 he would sleep on the roof for the night. After they reached that other teachers added in goals. 800, 1,000, 1,200, the student hit all of them so four teachers are up there for the night.

"They didn't have to necessarily have to bribe me into it I'm just that goofy sometimes," said Jason Hill, the Principal at Puxico Jr. High. "You know sometimes you just push kids in the right direction and they follow suit, which is what they've done here by raising over 1300 dollars."

The teachers were able to get some pizza tonight and tomorrow they'll be treated to a rooftop breakfast before coming down. The money raised will be going to a Jr. High in Houston who the school will adopt.

