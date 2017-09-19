6 arrested on drug related charges in Kennett, MO

A report of suspicious activity in Kennett, Missouri lead to the arrest of six Kennett residents.

On Monday, Sept. 18 officers with the Kennett Police were notified of activity going on inside a residence in the 1000 block of Astrachan Street just before midnight. There were reportedly children inside the residence as well as a "strong chemical odor."

Officers made entry into the home and located several individuals and children inside along with the smell.

After a consented search of the residence was conducted, officers located an undisclosed amount of synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Officers arrested six individuals and all were incarcerated in the Dunklin Country Justice Center where they were placed in a twenty-four hour hold pending the filing of formal charges by the Dunklin County Prosecutor’s office.

Laci Knuckles, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and endangering the welfare of a child. Ralph Grays, 24, Latrisha Riley, 25, Cody Morgan, 28, Margret Morgan, 37, and Kritsten Crawford, 24, were all arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

