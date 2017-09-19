Deadline extended for Paducah Roof Stabilization Assistance Program

The deadline for the Roof Stabilization Assistance Program is getting an extension in Paducah, Kentucky.

The City of Paducah announced that the new deadline is October 30 at 9 a.m. for property owners to apply for the program.

The program assists property owners within a defined area of downtown Paducah, stretching from Water Street to 7th Street and Jefferson Street to Kentucky Avenue. The City of Paducah has $60,000 available for the program for this fiscal year.

Here's how it works.

A property owner may be eligible to apply for financial assistance in replacing or repairing the building’s roof with financial assistance. The assistance may not exceed 50 percent of the construction costs or 50 percent of the stabilization funds allotted by the City for the fiscal year.

Owners must also submit three bids from the list of qualified contractors and proof of financial ability from a qualified financial institution.

Once applications are received, they will be ranked according to urgency of the roof stabilization, the contribution of the structure on the National Register of Historic Places, the structure’s relationship to adjacent structures and the capital commitment of the property owner to rehabilitate the structure.

A map of the program area and other information can be found on the City’s website www.paducahky.gov under “Request for Bids-Proposals” in the Government tab.

The Roof Stabilization Assistance Program began in 2013. Since then 12 properties in downtown Paducah have received assistance.

The funds will not be available to the property owner until the rehabilitation work has been completed.

