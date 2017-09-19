Jackson, MO couple stuck in the path of Hurricane Maria - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO couple stuck in the path of Hurricane Maria

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A Jackson, Missouri family is experiencing Hurricane Maria first hand. Tabatha and Gary Flores sent video from their hotel room in San Juan. 

The couple is stuck in the country while airports are only being used by military officials at the time.

They arrived in Puerto Rico for a vacation on Saturday, September 16 and are currently stuck in their resort.

They were told they would be alright, but were worried about the storm. 

The storm has blown resort windows out and has left ceiling tiles on the floor.

The hotel has told them to rationalize their food and water.

"She's a little bit stressed. I know I have to keep a level head. I don't panic under any circumstances," Gary said. "I have to keep a straight head just in case we do have to find a way to get out of here. I gotta make sure I know what to do and how to do it. I'm Scared." 

They hope to get back to Missouri this coming Sunday or Monday.

They told their family they would be back as soon as possible.

"I love you. We'll see you in a few days. We love you. And we're coming home so... We're going to get home," Tabatha said.

The Flores's said the hotel had sand bags both inside and outside of the building in preparation of potential flooding. They also said police and government officials kept a close eye on things in the area.

