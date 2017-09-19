Chicken Fry at Sedgewickville Lutheran Church - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chicken Fry at Sedgewickville Lutheran Church

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
SEDGEWICKVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Sedgewickville Lutheran Church will host their annual Chicken Fry.

This event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 , from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The menu includes fried chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, green beans, corn, bread, and drinks.

Various desserts completes the meal.

